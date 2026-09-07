HSE Release Mesothelioma Statistics By Occupation

New HSE data highlights how the occupational profile of mesothelioma is changing, with declining mortality overall but notable risks emerging across certain professions, including teachers and senior firefighters.

Following our recent update on the latest HSE mesothelioma figures, the breakdown by occupations have now been released.

Male construction workers, and especially joiners, continue to have higher risks given the use of asbestos insulating board (“AIB”) until 1980. However, females may have had continued exposures and teachers. The following, in particular, were noted:

The analyses of female mesothelioma deaths show that there is variation in proportionate mesothelioma mortality among those who worked in jobs not involving the use of asbestos. For example, proportional mortality ratios are higher for teachers and administrative occupations than those for nurses, sales occupations and process operatives. This may suggest the potential for asbestos exposure during work time was somewhat higher in these jobs even after 1980. However, past exposures due to the disturbance of asbestos materials in buildings could have contributed to deaths seen across all of these kinds of jobs to some extent, as could have other sources of exposure – for example, in housing stock.

Also interesting is that there may be a higher than anticipated background risk for those living through the ‘amosite years’, such having been finally banned in 1985. This could feed into assessments in low dose cases if the Johnstone methodology come up for consideration again.

For teachers there are significant differentials in the mortality figures between males and females (anything over 100 being statistically significant):

Male Secondary School 48.7 Down from 61.3 during 2011-2020 Female Secondary School 137.2 Up from 57.2 during 2011-2020

Theses figures are perhaps indicative of the “CLASP” programme from the late 1950s, with shared construction of prefabricated school buildings and as a result continued ambient amosite exposures for teachers. If this is contrasted this with fire-fighters, where historic careers are the increasing risk whilst younger firefighters probably benefited from the more robust breathing apparatus procedures introduced in the 1980s and further strengthened in 1997 and 2001:

Senior Firefighters (male) 170.6 Up from 126.7 during 2011-2020 Firefighter Watch Commander and below 98.1 Down from 133.7 during 2011-2020

Story here is of CLASP Schools and continued ambient amosite exposure for teachers contrasted with firefighters where senior officers with historic careers are the increasing risk whilst younger firefighters probably benefited from the more robust Breathing Apparatus procedures introduced in the 1980s and further strengthened in 1997 and 2001.

Key takeaways The takeaways from the statistics are: Prevalence continues to fall broadly in line with the predictions.

However, declines in males are expected to fall faster than for females.

Disease is occurring more in the over 75s (over 70%) and deaths below 65 are declining (query if this is caused by lighter exposures).

The building industry continues to present the greatest risks but there are specific spikes in risk for certain jobs such as for teachers.

Fibre burden is reducing consistent with lighter exposures. Whilst the prevalence of mesothelioma deaths continues to reduce, it is clear there remain significant risks for the legacy market and in some occupations statistically significant rises. The likelihood is that asbestos claims of the future will favour the non-traditional industries and lighter exposures than has historically been seen. Whilst the prevalence of mesothelioma deaths continues to reduce, it is clear there remain significant risks for the legacy market and in some occupations statistically significant rises. The likelihood is that asbestos claims of the future will favour the non-traditional industries and lighter exposures than has historically been seen. Whilst the prevalence of mesothelioma deaths continues to reduce, it is clear there remain significant risks for the legacy market and in some occupations statistically significant rises. The likelihood is that asbestos claims of the future will favour the non-traditional industries and lighter exposures than has historically been seen.

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