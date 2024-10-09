Navigating Employment Law In The Agile Digital Marketing Landscape

Sherrards is a law firm made up of talented lawyers and an excellent wider team that keeps the whole place running smoothly.

Our philosophy is to keep things straightforward. Advice is pragmatic and cases are handled with little fuss. We find this refreshingly obvious approach attracts clients tired of people making things more complicated than they need to be.

Our firm is not perfect. But we try to do the right things. We take care to ensure our behaviour has a positive impact on the environment and wider society.

We work out of two offices in London and St Albans. Both offices are situated within walking distance of Thameslink and are close to shops, restaurants and more. We look forward to welcoming you soon.