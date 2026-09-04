UK & US Sanctions: Key Developments And Enforcement Updates

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Our latest sanctions round-up, written by BCL Partner John Binns, Senior Associate Magali Sharma, and Trainee Solicitor Dimitri Naumenko-Pronin, considers the latest developments in UK and US sanctions.
The update examines recent measures targeting Russia and Iran, increased efforts to tackle sanctions evasion and circumvention, and the latest developments in sanctions enforcement. It also considers OTSI’s 2025/26 Annual Review and its priorities for the year ahead, as well as the US Treasury’s launch of Operation Economic Outcast, which targets Iran’s global financial and economic networks.
Click on the document below to read the full update:
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