Commercially Connected - August 2026

Explore key UK and EU commercial law developments affecting businesses across AI governance, sustainability, consumer protection and industrial policy. This edition covers EU AI Act transparency requirements...

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Welcome to the August 2026 edition of Commercially Connected, highlighting key UK and EU developments shaping the commercial, regulatory and technology landscape.

This month's edition explores key UK and EU commercial law developments affecting businesses across AI governance, sustainability, consumer protection and industrial policy.



This month we cover: EU AI Act transparency and deepfake labelling requirements now in force

EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the compliance steps businesses should be taking now

UK's new DMCC subscription contract rules, coming into force in January 2027

EU Industrial Accelerator Act and its potential impact on investment, public procurement and market access Download the bulletin Please note our weekly Commercially Connected Shorts series continues throughout the summer. Key developments featured in those updates are also included in this monthly round-up.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.