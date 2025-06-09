Tackling Challenges On The Ramp

Disruption is here to stay – tariffs only add an extra dimension to the already complex supply chain.

Aerospace demand has never been stronger, with record backlogs of jetliners and defense spending on the rise to adapt to new military doctrines and geopolitical threats.

Jetliners ordered today won't arrive until well into the 2030s without a reset of the aircraft production and overhaul ecosystem. Warfighters can't wait a decade or more for exquisite systems to tackle the threats in the air, land, sea, and increasingly, space.

Delivery timelines and readiness must keep pace. Factory floors and the aftermarket have become a strategic battleground to support production ramp-ups across the commercial and defense sectors.

AlixPartners' 2025 Aerospace & Defense Outlook addresses the challenges facing the industry value chain.

Delivery delays are reshaping the profitability of the commercial aerospace industry while the defense sector grapples with its largest overhaul since the end of the Cold War. Intertwined aerospace supply chains exacerbate the material and labor shortages, geopolitical shifts, and policy changes that are taxing industry leadership.

Engine makers, aircraft lessors, and maintenance shops are the gatekeepers of capacity on the commercial side. They rely on the same ecosystem of small suppliers that an infusion of public and private capital is counting on to reshape defense procurement.

Production, agility, and quality have never been so important. Executives are under pressure to deliver, speed up development, and improve effectiveness while boosting productivity and affordability.

AlixPartners is supporting the reset. Operating models are already being reshaped with efforts to improve efficiency through more resilient supply chains and technology, including software-enabled weapons and satellite manufacturing as well as new sustainment models.