Is Your Child Eligible For British Citizenship?

1. British Citizenship for UK-Born Children: Eligibility and Registration Routes

We frequently receive enquiries asking, 'My child was born in the UK, can they become a British citizen?' In this article we will explore whether a child born in the UK is eligible as a British citizen and the routes available to register a child as a British citizen.

If a child was born in the UK and at the time of their birth, if either of their parents were British citizens themselves or settled in the UK, the child is automatically born a British citizen. This means that an application can be made for a British passport for the child.

If a child was born in the UK but at the time neither of their parents was a British citizen or settled, then the child was not automatically born a British citizen. It may be possible to register a child for British citizenship depending on their circumstances.

There are a number of provisions in the British Nationality Act 1981 under which a child has the entitlement to register as a British citizen. This means that if the child meets the relevant criteria and is of good character, if applicable, they are entitled to be registered. These routes have been set out below.

Please note that if your child was born outside the UK, different legal provisions apply.

2. Registration as a British Citizen Option 1

Children are entitled to registration under section 1(3) of the British Nationality Act 1981 if:

they were born in the UK;

they were not British citizens at birth because at the time neither parent was a British citizen or settled;

while they are minors either of the parents has since become a British citizen or settled in the UK;

they are under the age of 18 on the date the application is received;

they are of good character if over the age of 10.

3. Registration as a British Citizen Option 2

Children are entitled to registration under section 1(3A) of the British Nationality Act 1981 if:

they were born in the UK on or after 13 January 2010;

they were not a British citizen at birth, as at the time neither parent was: a British citizen or settled in the UK serving in the UK armed forces;

while they are under the age of 18 either parent becomes a member of the UK armed forces;

they are under the age of 18 on the date of application;

they are of good character if over the age of 10.

4. Registration as a British Citizen Option 3

Children and adults are entitled to registration under section 1(4) of the British Nationality Act 1981 if:

they were born in the UK;

they were not a British citizen at birth as at the time of birth neither parent was a British citizen or settled in the UK;

they are aged 10 years or over on the date of the application;

they have lived in the UK for the first 10 years of their life;

they have not been outside of the UK for more than 90 days in each of the first 10 years of their life;

the Secretary of State is satisfied they are of good character.

5. Defining 'Settled' Status in the UK

An individual will be considered settled in the UK if they meet the criteria:

they are not subject under the immigration laws to any restriction on the period for which they may remain;

they are ordinarily resident in the UK.

The guidance clarifies that:

Unless there is clear evidence to the contrary, a person living here free from immigration restrictions may be assumed to be ordinarily resident in the United Kingdom. This includes holders of certificates of entitlement or patriality showing they have the right of abode in the United Kingdom.

6. What if Your Child Does Not Meet the Registration Requirements?

The Home Secretary has the power to exercise discretion to register people as British citizens under section 3(1) of the British Nationality Act 1981. Discretion may be exercised if:

the applicant is under 18 at the date of the application;

if aged 10 years or over on the date of application the applicant is of good character;

they think fit to register them.

Our previous article Understanding Discretionary Child British Citizenship Applications further explores discretionary applications. You may wish to speak to our barristers for expert legal advice if your child does not fit within the requirements set out above under section 1(3), section 1(3A) or section (1(4) of the British Nationality Act 1981. We can provide advice as to whether they may be able to obtain British citizenship by discretion.

7. Registering a Child as a British Citizen

An application to register a child as a British citizen can be made online and biometrics should be enrolled.

Registration applications currently cost £1,214. Children who reach the age of 18 by the time their application is decided will be invited to attend a citizenship ceremony. Applications take up to 6 months to be determined.

Following registration, the child will need to make a first British passport application to His Majesty's Passport Office.

8. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance with an application to register a child as a British citizen, contact our Immigration and Nationality Barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

10. Glossary

British Citizenship: Legal status allowing a person to live and work in the UK without restrictions, to vote and to obtain a British passport.

British Nationality Act 1981: The legislation governing British citizenship, including who qualifies and how individuals can register as British citizens.

Registration: The legal process of applying for British citizenship when it is not automatically acquired at birth.

Biometric Enrolment: The process of providing fingerprints and a photograph as part of a citizenship application.

Citizenship Ceremony: A formal event where individuals over the age of 18 take an oath of allegiance and receive their registration or naturalisation certificate.

HM Passport Office: The UK government body responsible for issuing British passports.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.