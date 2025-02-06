(PART 1) Expansion Worker vs Skilled Worker Licences (Video)

self

Are you married to a British citizen and considering becoming a British citizen yourself? 🇬🇧 In this video, our expert solicitor, Joel, breaks down the process of becoming a British citizen through marriage, explaining the key differences from the standard naturalisation route.

Joel will guide you through the eligibility criteria, including the reduced three-year residency requirement and the specific absence limits you must meet before applying. Whether you've just received your Indefinite Leave to Remain or you're planning ahead, this video will provide the essential information you need to start your journey towards British citizenship.

Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction Introduction to the topic of becoming British through marriage to a British citizen. Overview of the general path to citizenship through Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

0:18 Requirements for British Citizenship through Marriage Explanation of the specific requirements for those married to British citizens, including the waiver of the one-year waiting period after obtaining ILR.

0:35 Residency Requirements Discussion on the residency requirements for citizenship, emphasizing the three-year residency rule for those married to British citizens and detailing absence limits.

1:20 Absences Requirement Clarification of the permissible absences: not exceeding 270 days in the three years and 90 days in the last 12 months before applying. 1:45 Comparing Residency Routes Comparison between the five-year residency route and the three-year marriage route, highlighting the main differences and benefits of the latter. 2:08 Conclusion and Call to Action Final thoughts, encouragement to contact Latitude Law for personal guidance, and an invitation to subscribe for more informative videos on immigration.

Related Phrases:

