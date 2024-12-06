eVisa System On Track For 2025 Commencement

As part of efforts to fully digitalize its immigration system, the United Kingdom is phasing out the use of physical immigration documents, with eVisas to replace current physical equivalents.

As part of efforts to fully digitalize its immigration system, the United Kingdom is phasing out the use of physical immigration documents, with eVisas to replace current physical equivalents.

By the end of 2024, physical immigration documents such as Biometric Residence Cards, Biometric Residence Permits, passport endorsements, and physical 'vignette' visa stickers which provide proof of the immigration status a person holds will no longer be issued. Instead, from 2025, the immigration status of all persons will be recorded electronically and will be accessible through an online United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, linked to the individual's travel document.

Update December 4, 2024: The government has confirmed that if there are issues with securing or accessing eVisas (such as if there are technical issues with the application system, as have been reported recently), applicants can use expired Biometric Residence Permits to prove their immigration status and to generate share codes to prove permission to travel, until March 2025 (this date is subject to change).

This new format will have no effect on visa or permit eligibility or application criteria and requirements. Rather, the exclusive use of eVisas will only change the way individuals prove their immigration status.

Biometric Residence Cards and Biometric Residence Permits show an expiry of December 31, 2024. Holders of these document plus those with passport endorsements and physical vignette visa stickers should set up a UKVI account to access their eVisa. BETA testing is underway and will be open to the majority of individuals during the UK summer of 2024. Update August 8, 2024: Those with a Biometric Residence Permit expiring on December 31, 2024 can now create a UKVI account and access their eVisa, without needing an invitation from UKVI. Those who have lost their Biometric Residence Permit can use their travel document, such as a passport, or visa application reference number to create their UKVI account. If individuals cannot see their eVisa details as soon as they create their UKVI account, they do not need to anything; UKVI will contact them directly by email once their eVisa is available to view.

Employers should ensure that existing employees with physical immigration documents are aware of the changes and may need to re-do Right to Work checks where the initial check was conducted manually on a time-limited permission.

The situation

As part of efforts to fully digitalize its immigration system, the United Kingdom is phasing out the use of physical immigration documents, with eVisas to replace current physical equivalents used to prove immigration status.

A closer look

By the end of 2024, physical immigration documents will no longer be issued. Instead, from 2025 on, the government will only issue an eVisa (which is a digital record of a person's immigration status). Update December 4, 2024: The government has confirmed that if there are issues with securing or accessing eVisas (such as if there are technical issues with the application system, as have been reported recently), applicants can use expired Biometric Residence Permits to prove their immigration status and to generate share codes to prove permission to travel, until March 2025 (this date is subject to change).

By the end of 2024, physical immigration documents will no longer be issued. Instead, from 2025 on, the government will only issue an eVisa (which is a digital record of a person's immigration status). No change in legal rights or obligations. Importantly, the use of eVisas – in lieu of physical equivalents – does not affect a person's immigration status, including any rights or obligations associated with that status. Additionally, this new format will not affect visa or permit eligibility or application criteria and requirements. Rather, the exclusive use of eVisas will only change the way individuals prove their immigration status required to access certain services and benefits in the United Kingdom.

Importantly, the use of eVisas – in lieu of physical equivalents – does not affect a person's immigration status, including any rights or obligations associated with that status. Additionally, this new format will not affect visa or permit eligibility or application criteria and requirements. Rather, the exclusive use of eVisas will only change the way individuals prove their immigration status required to access certain services and benefits in the United Kingdom. UKVI account. Visa applicants and those with existing physical immigration documents will need to set up a UKVI account in order to access their eVisa. UKVI accounts are free.

Employer action. Employers should ensure their right to work processes are up-to-date and using the latest technology.

Impact

The eVisa system removes the need to carry any documents to prove immigration status. As digital records, eVisas cannot be stolen, lost, or tampered with, therefore providing a safeguard to proving immigration status.

Background

The eVisa system is part of broader efforts to further digitize the country's immigration landscape (a process which dates back to 2021, with the country's announcement of a five-year digitization program for its post-Brexit immigration system). In late 2023, the UK government's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)scheme commenced limited operation, under which all visa-free nationals will eventually need to obtain digital permission to travel or transit through the country. Other endeavors include the online skilled worker eligibility checker, expanded digital use (and reuse) of biometric data, and the full digitalization of application processes for European Economic Area nationals and in-country skilled workers.

Looking ahead

Further digitalization efforts are ahead in the United Kingdom, including further expansion of the country's ETA system across 2024 and 2025, as well as digitization of the country's sponsor management system. We will report on related developments.

