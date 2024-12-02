ARTICLE
2 December 2024

The UK Proposes To Extend The Ability To Bundle Payments For Research

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
The FCA proposes extending payment bundling for research and execution services to pooled funds, aligning with earlier rules for institutional investors. Asset managers must establish policies, assess value, and ensure transparency to adopt this option. Feedback is due by December 16, 2024.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Photo of Alix Prentice
Authors

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") is proposing to extend the payment optionality it has proposed for institutional investors to pooled funds, including UCITS management companies, full scope UK Alternative Investment Fund Managers ("AIFMs"), small authorised UK AIFMs and residual collective investment scheme operators and investment platform providers.

Earlier this year, the FCA finalised new rules to allow investment firms purchasing research for segregated mandates to bundle those payments with purchases of execution services (see our note on this here). In CP24/21, the proposal to extend this payment option for other asset managers mirrors that afforded to investment firms, and will similarly sit alongside the methods already available which include payment from the firm's own resources or from a dedicated research payment account. Asset managers will also be required to meet the same requirements to take up this option, including:

  • establishing a written policy on joint payments;
  • formulating a research budget based on expected amounts of third-party research and having a cost allocation structure that operates fairly;
  • periodically assessing value for money;
  • taking responsibility for the operation and administration of research payment accounts; and
  • making appropriate disclosures to investors about joint payments.

Next steps

Responses are due by 16 December 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Finance Law and Banking Law
Authors
Photo of Alix Prentice
Alix Prentice
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More