UK MMFs In Focus: Practical Implications Of The TMPR Extension

In this Article

This Article explores the reform of the UK Money Market Fund Regulation (“MMFR”) and what it means for money market funds (“MMFs”) and managers. The overall shape of the regime is now relatively clear from the published legislation. It implies:

An equivalence-based system with conditionality powers; Broader policy criteria than the OFR; and FCA registration requirements.

The key uncertainty lies in the timing and substance of any conditions that may be imposed on incoming overseas MMFs.

Introduction

There were two announcements in the UK in May impacting MMFs:

On 14 May 2026, HM Treasury (“HMT”) and the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) announced plans to reform the UK MMFR regime. Alongside the reform announcement, HMT has confirmed its intention to extend the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime (“TMPR”), which is of particular significance for EU-domiciled MMFs marketed in the UK.

We have summarised below the key points arising from the announcements and their implications for asset managers and funds operating in, and in particular marketing to, the UK market.

The Fifth Joint EU-UK Financial Regulatory Forum

To fully appreciate the significance of the MMFs reform, the UK effort described in this article must be situated within the broader context of EU-UK discussions on deeper regulatory convergence.

Prior to the above announcements, the fifth meeting of the Joint EU-UK Financial Regulatory Forum took place in London on 11 March 2026.

In their joint statement, under the markets reform discussion, the UK and the EU “exchanged observations on practices that enhance the resilience of their respective MMFs sectors, and look forward to constructive engagement going forward”. Both sides also “agreed on the importance of implementing global standards to ensure the resilience of the funds sector, and on continued coordinated engagement in international fora, such as the Financial Stability Board (“FSB”), to enhance collective understanding of structural vulnerabilities within the non-bank financial intermediation (“NBFI”) ecosystem”.

Impact on MMFs in or Coming to the UK

UK-Domiciled MMFs (Higher Liquidity)

The reforms will establish a new regulatory framework under which most requirements for UK-domiciled MMFs will be set out in FCA rules and guidance, rather than in retained EU legislation.

A central feature of the new framework is the expectation that UK MMFs hold higher levels of liquidity. This is expected to involve a significant increase in the minimum liquid asset requirement for all MMFs, raising daily liquid assets (“DLA”) and weekly liquid assets (“WLA”) to 15% and 50% of assets respectively, together with the “delinking” of liquidity levels from the imposition of tools such as liquidity fees or redemption gates for stable NAV MMFs. These reforms are aligned with EU guidance issued on 11 May 2026 recommending 40% liquidity for stable-NAV MMFs, demonstrating a degree of cross-border regulatory convergence. The FCA has indicated that it will issue a statement shortly with further details on its plans.

EU-Domiciled MMFs (Extended TMPR & Overseas MMFs Regime)

The TMPR extension announcement is of considerable significance for EU-domiciled MMFs marketing to the UK, which represent approximately 90% of total assets under management in sterling-denominated MMFs. At present, EU-domiciled MMFs that notified the FCA prior to the Brexit deadline continue to market into the UK under the TMPR.

Critically, the equivalence determination made by HMT in respect of EU UCITS under the Overseas Funds Regime (“OFR”) explicitly excludes UCITS that are MMFs. HMT has stated that it will consider the equivalence of the EU MMF Regulation for OFR purposes once reforms to the UK MMF regime have been finalised. As a result, EU-domiciled MMFs currently do not have a permanent route to UK market access equivalent to that available to non-MMF UCITS under the OFR.

To address this, HMT has confirmed its intention to extend the TMPR, with a view to establishing a longer-term solution on market access in line with the UK’s framework and process for recognition of overseas firms and funds. This extension provides welcome certainty that EU-domiciled MMFs registered under the TMPR can continue to be promoted to UK investors whilst the permanent access arrangements are developed.

MMF Reform Timeline

The key milestones and expected timeline are as follows: