ARTICLE
28 May 2025

When Should You Call A Forensic Accountant?

IG
IR Global

Contributor

IR Global logo
IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.
Explore Firm Details
Forensic accountants play a crucial role in uncovering financial irregularities, whether in business disputes, litigation, or regulatory matters.
United Kingdom Accounting and Audit
Thomas Pastore (Sanli Pastore & Hill)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Forensic accountants play a crucial role in uncovering financial irregularities, whether in business disputes, litigation, or regulatory matters. You should consider bringing in a forensic accounting expert when dealing with:

  • Fraud investigations: Suspected embezzlement, financial misstatements, or asset misappropriation.
  • Shareholder disputes: Clarifying financial records and valuations in business conflicts.
  • Litigation support: Providing expert testimony and financial analysis for court cases.
  • Trust, estate, and probate litigation: Ensuring accurate valuations and identifying hidden assets.
  • Bankruptcy and restructuring: Assessing solvency, asset recovery, and financial viability.

Our forensic accounting experts provide in-depth financial analysis that stands up to third-party scrutiny. If you need clarity in complex financial matters, we're here to help. Learn more: www.sphvalue.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas Pastore (Sanli Pastore & Hill)
Thomas Pastore (Sanli Pastore & Hill)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More