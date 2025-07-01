Due Diligence When Buying An Accounting Business

What is Due Diligence?

Due diligence is a thorough investigation service of a business by a potential buyer, to establish value, assets, liabilities, potential and the associated risks.

What are important focus areas in DD of an Accounting Business?

The Clients:

Perhaps the most important asset being purchased... so requires detailed assessment

Focus on Client size, age, key Client relationships, industry concentrations, retention rates, satisfaction levels, and any pending or potential client disputes

The Team:

Also important... because the team probably interfaces with Clients and produces the work

Review qualifications, experience, recent performance, status of employee contracts, compensation structures, retention strategies, and outstanding HR issues or liabilities.

Identify competitive threats and future hiring needs.

Financial Performance

Past financial performance helps predict future performance

Review income statements, revenue streams, client contracts, billing practices, accounts receivable aging reports, balance sheets, and cash flow statements

Ensure reported revenue ties up with tax returns and bank statements

Assess profitability, liquidity, and overall financial health

Business Processes

Assess the company's services, complexity of the work, Client engagement processes, workflow systems, and quality control processes for improvement opportunities, synergies and risks

This is achieved by examining a sample of Client files and working papers

Assess fee levels relative to the work. Low fee levels may be an opportunity... WITHOUT losing Clients

Review Accounts Receivable even if not included in the purchase, to assess payment behaviours

Technology and Systems

Assess IT infrastructure, software, data security, and technology capabilities for compatibility, scalability, and efficiency, especially as relates to potential integrations or upgrades

Compliance and Legal

Ensure compliance with accounting standards, regulatory requirements, and licensing obligations

Identify legal issues, litigation, or investigations that could impact reputation or operations

What Makes the DD Process More Efficient?

Focus on Material Issues

Start with material issues (examples above). Do high- level analysis BEFORE drilling down. That prevents a failure to grasp the 'big picture'

Areas of potential risk (or 'icebergs') should be assessed in great detail and prioritised

Preliminary Assessments

Initial assessments or interviews with leaders and other stakeholders help to form preliminary insights and identify red flags which require special focus

Checklists

Use comprehensive tools, models and checklists developed by experts

Responsibilities and Deadlines

Use astute project management practices including delegating due diligence tasks to internal and external participants along with clear deadlines

Utilise Technology

Accounting software, data analytics tools, and document management systems streamline the gathering, analysis, and storage of due diligence

Use Advisors

Experienced legal, financial, tax and accounting advisors assist with interpreting findings.

Confidentiality

Deals are at significant risk if sensitive information is leaked to competitors, employees etc.

Communication

Open communication with the seller's management team, advisors, and owners can quickly address questions

This also helps develop trust, a critical aspect for what may follow if a transaction goes ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.