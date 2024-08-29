New Sustainable Production Method For Chocolate?

I, for one, absolutely love chocolate. I was therefore interested to read about a new method of making chocolate which uses more of the whole cocoa plant, as opposed to just the beans.

Chocolate is primarily made from the beans of a cocoa plant, with the remainder of the cocoa fruit usually largely unused and often goes to waste, despite the fact it is full of nutritional value. This new method of production involves using the juice of the cocoa fruit as a replacement for sugar, combined with the cocoa bean, pulp and husk to make the chocolate. Using the whole fruit is beneficial both environmentally and economically.

Chocolate production has unfortunately long-suffered with a negative image, issues such as cocoa farmers living in poverty and the use of child labour have been well-documented in the past. However, organisations such as Fairtrade International and Tony Chocolonely have made a positive impact in reducing these issues and improving the situation for growers. In turn, they have created important branding aspects sought out by chocolate producers, such as actively presenting their products as being fair to cocoa growers.

The industry is therefore already committed to improving its image and with sustainability and eco-friendly production at the forefront of consumers' minds, the chocolate industry seems well-versed to be able to promote and benefit from this new sustainable production method. Chocolate brands already capitalise on making clear their products are fair, something which is important to consumers, and so it seems likely that brands would also want to capitalise on showing that their products are more sustainable too.

I am reassured that apparently this new method results in delicious chocolate - I hope I can try it soon!

