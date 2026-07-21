The Most Common Errors In SFTR Transaction Reporting

TRAction’s reporting services include data validation and data enrichment to ensure errors that are identified in client submissions are resolved and that file formats meet requirements prior to submitting data to the Trade Repository (TR). There can be the odd occasion however where we receive incorrect data, which causes an error at the TR upon submission. The content of this article applies to both EU and UK SFTR.

We have identified the 4 most common errors in the transaction data we receive from our clients:





1. Incorrect Action Type used for a previously submitted report

This is the most common type of SFTR error that we receive from the TR. The exact error message looks as follows:

What goes wrong?

When TRAction first reports a new SFT, we report the Action Type as “NEWT” or “POSC”. If the transaction remains open and collateral updates are reported the next day on this transaction, the Action Type will change to “COLU”.

An error arises if the Action Type is not updated on the transaction file that the client provides when we submit an Action Type of “NEWT” or “POSC” again.

As the error message states, we cannot report this transaction as a new transaction again as this has already been done.



How is this fixed?

Whenever this issue occurs, we contact our client and ask them to update this field in the file they sent to us. Once they have provided the correct Action Type, we then amend the exceptions and resubmit them to the TR.

TRAction will also inform the client that this might occur from a duplicate trade and request a confirmation that the trades were not previously sent to us. If this is the case, then there is no action needed.

If the client provided the wrong Trade ID (and it is in fact a new transaction rather than a duplicate), then the client will have to provide the correct Trade ID so we can generate a new XML file and submit the trade to the TR.





2. Incorrectly formatted dates

TRAction often sees the date fields populated incorrectly, with the day and month sections placed the wrong way around. We get error messages from the TR in the XML handback when this happens. This is how the error message appears:

What goes wrong?

This happens when a client incorrectly formats a date field in their file, as they must be reported as ‘YYYY-MM-DD’.

Taking the above as an example, if the client populates the Termination Date of the SFT as ‘2022-12-03’ (when it should have been ‘2022-03-12), it will lead to an error because we are attempting to report it with a date that is in the future, and therefore later than the actual reporting timestamp of the trade. This of course is not possible and gets rejected.

Under certain circumstances, incorrectly populated date fields can be mistakenly accepted by the TR because the system is not able to pick up the error. For example, if a trade date of 3 January 2022 is written as 2022-03-01 and it is a date prior to the submission date, this information would be accepted by the system as 1 March 2022.

How is this fixed?

TRAction can either fix the errors for our clients or get them to amend the incorrect date and re-submit the file. We can then re-process the transaction file again once the format is corrected.