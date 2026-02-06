Catherine Gage Explains The Impact Of Martyn's Law In Charity Finance

Catherine's comments were published in Charity Finance, 2 February 2026, and can be seen here.

Catherine Gage, Associate in our Charity department, outlines the introduction of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, widely known as Martyn's Law, and its significance for charities and organisations running public events or venues.

The legislation was driven by the tragic 2017 Manchester Arena attack, in which Martyn Hett was killed, prompting sustained campaigning by his mother, Figen Murray. In response, the Act aims to close long‑recognised gaps in public protection by imposing new duties designed to reduce the risk and impact of terrorist attacks.

Catherine explains that Martyn's Law creates a statutory responsibility for organisations to consider how they would respond to a terrorist incident and to adopt appropriate measures to enhance public safety. These duties apply across a wide range of publicly accessible settings, including events held on land not owned by the organisation. The scope reflects the legislation's core objective: ensuring that those in control of such spaces take reasonable, proportionate steps to protect attendees.

A key feature of the Act is its tiered duty system. Organisations expecting at least 200 people on their premises fall under the standard tier, requiring notification to the Security Industry Authority (SIA) and the implementation of "reasonable and appropriate" public protection procedures such as evacuation and communication plans. Venues or events expecting 800 or more people fall under the enhanced tier, requiring more robust security measures and vulnerability‑reducing procedures. Notably, the standard tier does not require physical alterations or specialist equipment.

Catherine notes that although Martyn's Law received Royal Assent on 3 April 2025, it has not yet come into force. The government has indicated an implementation period of at least two years, allowing the SIA to establish its regulatory function and giving organisations time to understand their obligations, review their current practices, and begin preparing for compliance ahead of the legislation becoming operational.

Read the full article on the Charity Finance website [subscription required].

