Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 55: Monthly Update – July/August 2025

In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Nic Patmore.
- Supreme Court decision in Hopcraft motor finance commission appeal – key implications for financial services firms
- Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 54: Hopcraft Special Edition
- English High Court decides in favour of banks in EuroChem bond claim, confirming payment under on-demand bonds prohibited due to Russian sanctions
- High Court grants bank stakeholder relief under CPR Part 86 in USD 11 million deposit dispute involving competing claims
- High Court permits documents obtained via Norwich Pharmacal Order to be used against disclosing bank in related APP fraud claim
- Financial List finds claim for declaratory relief brought by ultimate beneficial owners of loan notes against issuer is arguable
- Privy Council abrogates so-called "Shareholder Rule" under English law: companies can assert privilege against their shareholders
- Hague 2019 Judgments Convention comes into force in UK
- Civil Justice Council's final report on litigation funding recommends "light touch" statutory regulation
