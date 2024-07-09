ARTICLE
9 July 2024

General Election: Four Key Themes To Watch For In Financial Services (Video)

NR
Jonathan Herbst, Global Head of Financial Services and Glenn Hall, Head Government Relations and Public Policy and former Special Adviser to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (2016-2018)...
UK Finance and Banking
Jonathan Herbst, Global Head of Financial Services and Glenn Hall, Head Government Relations and Public Policy and former Special Adviser to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (2016-2018) discuss the four key themes the financial services sector needs to watch out for, should there be a Labour government.

Glenn also talks about how policy making evolves in the first 100 days, should a new government come in including preparing for a King's speech and a budget in the Autumn. 

