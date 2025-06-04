Hong Kong Passes Stablecoins Bill; UK Issues Crypto Consultation Papers

On May 21, the Legislative Council of Hong Kong passed the Stablecoins Bill, which establishes a licensing regime for issuers of fiat-referenced stablecoins (FRS) in Hong Kong. Upon implementation of the Stablecoins Ordinance, issuers of FRS in Hong Kong will be required to obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. According to a recent statement, the legislation is intended to "advance the development of Web3 in Asia and globally, with Hong Kong at the center."

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently released a working paper on the verifiability of "total value locked" (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. According to the authors of the working paper, TVL measures the aggregate value of crypto-assets deposited in DeFi protocols but is currently not well understood due to limitations on calculation methods, which the authors identify as including a lack of standardization and reliance on self-reports from DeFi community members. The authors of the working paper propose that TVL measurement be standardized and introduce a "verifiable Total Value Locked" metric to measure TVL on the basis of on-chain data and standard balance queries.

On May 28, United Kingdom financial regulator released consultation papers titled "Stablecoin Issuance and Cryptoasset Custody" (CP25/14) and "A prudential regime for cryptoasset firms" (CP25/15). The consultation papers follow His Majesty's Treasury's draft statutory instrument and accompanying policy note of April 2025 related to the UK's forthcoming financial services regulatory regime for crypto-assets. The consultation papers call for public comment on the proposed regulation of the issuance of "qualifying stablecoins" and of the safeguarding of "qualifying cryptoassets."

