14 March 2025

Webinar Recording | The 99%ers: What Do Real Net Worth Clients Need? | Part One (Video)

Bindmans LLP

Contributor

In part one of our Family Law webinar series, Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey of the Bindmans LLP Family Law team and Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law are joined by guest speaker Nasstassia Hylton of 1GC Family Law...
Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey
In part one of our Family Law webinar series, Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey of the Bindmans LLP Family Law team and Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law are joined by guest speaker Nasstassia Hylton of 1GC Family Law to discuss the following topics:

  • The cost of living crisis and what it means for clients
  • Legal fees and transparency
  • What's going on with the court?
  • Good to know law and recent cases

Find out more about our Family and Matrimonial team and the services they provide here.

Please note, this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not legal advice. If you have specific questions about the topics covered, please contact the speakers.

Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of recording on 28 March 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Melissa Arnold
Melissa Arnold
Photo of Maeve Lucey
Maeve Lucey
