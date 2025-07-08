Standish Standoff: Supreme Court Clarifies What Counts As 'Shared' In Divorce

What happens to the family home, an inheritance, or a gifted property when a marriage ends? A landmark ruling from the UK Supreme Court in Standish v Standish (2 July 2025) has just reshaped how courts decide what's fair when piding assets in porce.

Background: what was the case about?

The case involved a wife appealing a lower court decision, asking the Supreme Court to clarify how to distinguish between matrimonial and non-matrimonial property. In other words: which assets should be shared equally, and which should remain with the person who brought them into the marriage?

Key definitions: matrimonial vs non-matrimonial property

The Supreme Court offered clear guidance:

Non-matrimonial property includes:

assets owned before the marriage

inheritances

gifts received by one spouse

These are generally not subject to the 50/50 sharing rule.

Matrimonial property includes:

assets acquired during the marriage

property that reflects the couple's joint efforts or shared life

These are usually pided equally.

Quote from the Judgement (para 47):

"Matrimonial property comprises the fruits of the marriage partnership or reflects the marriage partnership or is the product of the parties' common endeavours."

But who owns it? Legal title isn't everything

The Court made it clear: whose name is on the deed or account doesn't decide whether an asset is shared. What matters is how the asset was treated during the marriage.

When non-matrimonial assets become shared

Sometimes, non-matrimonial property can become matrimonial. This happens when:

the asset is used by both spouses (e.g. a holiday home)

it's placed in joint names

it's treated as part of the family's shared wealth

However, if an asset remains in one spouse's name and is kept separate, it's more likely to stay non-matrimonial.

Example:

If you inherit a flat and keep it rented out in your name, it's likely to remain yours. But if you and your spouse renovate it together and use it as a second home, it may become a shared asset.

What about tax planning transfers?

The Court also addressed a common scenario: transferring assets to a spouse for tax reasons, which was the subject of the appeal. If this is done purely for tax efficiency and not as a genuine gift, the asset will likely remain non-matrimonial.

Why this ruling matters

This decision gives couples and their lawyers much-needed clarity. It confirms that:

not all assets are automatically split 50/50

the origin and treatment of an asset both matter

courts will still consider non-matrimonial assets if needed to meet one spouse's financial needs

Dividing assets during divorce can be complex, especially when inheritances, gifts, or pre-marital property are involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.