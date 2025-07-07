Your Guide To Parental Responsibility: What It Is And How To Secure It

If you're involved in raising a child, whether as a parent, step-parent, or grandparent, you might assume that you automatically have legal authority to make decisions on their behalf.

What is parental responsibility?

Parental responsibility refers to the legal rights, duties, powers, responsibilities, and authority a parent has in relation to their child and the child's property.

In practice, this means that a person with parental responsibility can make both day-to-day and major decisions about the child's life, including:

education and schooling

religious and cultural upbringing

medical care and health decisions

where the child lives

taking the child abroad, especially for holidays

Until a child turns 18, someone must have the legal authority to make these decisions. That authority comes from parental responsibility.

Who automatically has parental responsibility?

The following individuals typically have parental responsibility automatically:

the child's mother

the father, if he is married to the mother at the time of birth

second female parents, under certain legal circumstances

How can you acquire parental responsibility?

If you do not automatically have parental responsibility, there are several legal avenues to obtain it:

being named on the child's birth certificate (for unmarried fathers, this applies to births registered after 1 December 2003 in England and Wales)

marrying or entering into a civil partnership with the child's mother (if you are the biological father)

entering into a Parental Responsibility Agreement with the mother (must be registered with the court)

applying for a Parental Responsibility Order through the Family Court

being granted a Child Arrangements Order that names you as the person the child lives with

It is essential to seek legal advice when pursuing parental responsibility to ensure the application is properly prepared and in the child's best interests.

What can someone with parental responsibility do?

Holding parental responsibility allows you to be involved in significant decisions about a child's upbringing, such as:

choosing and changing schools

deciding on medical treatment

determining the child's religion

agreeing to international travel or relocation

authorising a passport application

These decisions should ideally be made jointly with anyone else who holds parental responsibility for the child.

Exercising parental responsibility: when parents disagree

Unfortunately, not all individuals with parental responsibility always agree on how a child should be raised. Disputes can arise over issues such as:

where the child should live

which school they should attend

religious practices

medical treatments

holiday arrangements abroad

When to seek legal advice

We recommend seeking legal advice as soon as you anticipate a dispute about a child's upbringing. Our team can guide you through:

mediation and alternative dispute resolution options

negotiation support with the other party

court proceedings, if a mutual agreement cannot be reached

Our goal is always to achieve a resolution that is in the best interests of the child.

