ARTICLE
11 December 2024

FortyTwo Talks: Changes To Post Adoption Contact (Podcast)

In FortyTwo Talks, Tina Cook KC and Stephanie Mendoros explore evolving adoption practices, emphasizing post-adoption contact's significance and how practitioners can better address adopted children's needs. Transcripts enhance accessibility for all audiences.
Tina Cook KC and Stephanie Mendoros

In the latest episode of FortyTwo Talks, Tina Cook KC and Stephanie Mendoros discuss and consider the dynamic changes in adoption, the importance of post adoption contact and how practitioners can better meet the needs of adopted children.

As part of our ongoing journey to ensure our website and marketing intitatives are as accessible as possible, all our podcasts will be available in a transcription format - Changes to post adoption contact transcript.

Tina Cook KC
Stephanie Mendoros
