United Kingdom – £1.1m Penalty For Exports To Russia

HM Revenue and Customs has issued a Notice to Exporters reporting on the imposition of a civil compound penalty against an unnamed company for making "goods available to Russia in breach of" the UK's Russian sanctions.

The penalty is stated to be £1,160,725.67.

No other information has been published on the identity of the offender, the nature of the offending or the goods that were exported, whether there was a self-report, or the nature of the cooperation that secured a civil penalty.