3 March 2025

As Consumer Sentiment Hits Revenues, Will Tariffs Take A Bite Out Of Margins?

Randy Burt,Brett Meyer, and Ben Roers
Median revenue either declined or remained flat compared to last year across most sectors due to weak consumer sentiment. However, the apparel and luxury segment defied this trend as reduced inflation attracted consumers. Nevertheless, companies are expected to face increased margin pressure due to rising input costs driven by higher tariffs.

Randy Burt
Brett Meyer
Ben Roers
