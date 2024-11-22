ARTICLE
22 November 2024

CPS Advising On Two Further Criminal Prosecutions

A Freedom of Information request revealed the CPS is advising on three Russian sanctions cases, including two undisclosed matters involving financial and trade sanctions, and one ongoing prosecution.
United Kingdom International Law
Photo of Mark Handley
Authors

Global Investigations Review (behind a paywall) has published the results of a Freedom of Information request to the Crown Prosecution Service which reveals that the CPS has been asked to advise on a total of three cases under Russian sanctions, two of which are not otherwise in the public domain.

One of the newly-revealed relates to financial sanctions, and the other to trade sanctions.

The third is case relates to the ongoing prosecution of three individuals.

The CPS has not yet added this Freedom of Information response to its website.

