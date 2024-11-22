CPS Advising On Two Further Criminal Prosecutions

Global Investigations Review (behind a paywall) has published the results of a Freedom of Information request to the Crown Prosecution Service which reveals that the CPS has been asked to advise on a total of three cases under Russian sanctions, two of which are not otherwise in the public domain.

One of the newly-revealed relates to financial sanctions, and the other to trade sanctions.

The third is case relates to the ongoing prosecution of three individuals.

The CPS has not yet added this Freedom of Information response to its website.

