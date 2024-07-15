Overview Of Sanction Regimes In UK, EU And US (Podcast)

In this podcast, Michael O'Kane, Maya Lester KC talk to Dr Christian Rosinus, of Rosinus Partner, about sanction law.

They begin by outlining the general EU, UK, and US sanctions jurisdictions, highlighting their similarities and differences. Michael then explains the applicability of UK sanctions and Maya addresses the influence of post-Brexit case law by the European Court of Justice in the UK.

Further, they provide an overview of the enforcement of UK sanctions, illustrating this with exemplary cases of non-compliance. They explain how the EU and UK sanctions regimes determine whether a company asset is owned by a person on a sanctions list.

Following this, they discuss the impact of sanctions, particularly regarding Russia, on the London legal market and explain how legal advice can be provided to individuals on sanctions lists. Further, they outline relevant court cases.

Listen to the podcast

