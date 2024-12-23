ARTICLE
23 December 2024

Director Remuneration In FTSE 250 Companies – 2024 Report

Karen Depoix and Paul Townsend

Our recap of the 2024 Annual General Meeting season plus pay trends for executive and non-executive directors for companies in the FTSE 250.

This report provides a final update on the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) season, covering key pay developments this year. It also sets out an overview of executive and non-executive director market data for companies in the FTSE 250.

  1. First, the key headlines and trends identified from the 2024 AGM season, including:
    • Who changed what?
      We look back at pay out-turns for the prior year and, although not a peak year for policy renewals, we examine trends in policy changes.
    • How did proxy agencies react?
      A review of year-on-year changes in proxy agency recommendations.
    • What happened at AGMs?
      We consider median AGM voting out-turns, the proportion of companies receiving different levels of support and the main areas of investor contention.
  2. Analysis of market data for executive directors in FTSE 250 companies This section examines market data in the following areas:
    • Salary
    • Benefits
    • Annual bonus
    • Long-term incentive plans (LTIPs)
    • Single figure compensation
    • Shareholding guidelines
  3. Lastly, we present market data for non-executive directors in FTSE 250 companies This section details the fee levels paid to Chairmen and non-executive directors. The Chairman is typically paid an all-inclusive fee for all responsibilities, based on company size, time commitment and role responsibilities. Non-executive directors are typically paid a base fee for Board membership, with additional fees for other responsibilities such as chairing a Board Committee.

Karen Depoix
Paul Townsend
