Our recap of the 2024 Annual General Meeting season plus pay trends for executive and non-executive directors for companies in the FTSE 250.
This report provides a final update on the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) season, covering key pay developments this year. It also sets out an overview of executive and non-executive director market data for companies in the FTSE 250.
- First, the key headlines and trends identified from the
2024 AGM season, including:
- Who changed what?
We look back at pay out-turns for the prior year and, although not a peak year for policy renewals, we examine trends in policy changes.
- How did proxy agencies react?
A review of year-on-year changes in proxy agency recommendations.
- What happened at AGMs?
We consider median AGM voting out-turns, the proportion of companies receiving different levels of support and the main areas of investor contention.
- Analysis of market data for executive directors in FTSE
250 companies This section examines market data in the
following areas:
- Salary
- Benefits
- Annual bonus
- Long-term incentive plans (LTIPs)
- Single figure compensation
- Shareholding guidelines
- Lastly, we present market data for non-executive directors in FTSE 250 companies This section details the fee levels paid to Chairmen and non-executive directors. The Chairman is typically paid an all-inclusive fee for all responsibilities, based on company size, time commitment and role responsibilities. Non-executive directors are typically paid a base fee for Board membership, with additional fees for other responsibilities such as chairing a Board Committee.
Director remuneration in FTSE 250 companies – 2024 report
