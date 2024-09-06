Offshore Wind Power - Contracts For Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6

The outcome of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 was announced yesterday, marking a significant moment for the UK's offshore wind industry. Of the 131 successful renewable energy projects, 9 were fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, including the Inch Cape, East Anglia, Moray (West) and Hornsea projects, while one contract was awarded for a floating wind project. In this Round, offshore wind secured the highest capacity at 3363.07MW, with solar securing the second highest capacity at 3288.31MW. This represents a significant improvement from last year's Allocation Round, where no offshore wind projects were awarded contracts, signalling a positive trajectory for the industry.

The results of Allocation Round 6 are expected to stimulate significant investment in offshore wind research and development. Intellectual property, particularly patents, will play a vital role in driving innovation and competitiveness in the offshore wind industry. Developers should carefully consider both their existing and potential patent portfolios. Understanding the nuances of patent enforcement for offshore wind technology is crucial, as evidenced by the recent UK High Court ruling in the Siemens-GE patent dispute (discussed here). Robust patent protection is essential to navigate the competitive market and safeguard technological advancements.

