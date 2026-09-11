Managing An International Workforce 2026: Episode 04 - Check Your Privilege (Podcast)

Privilege rules vary significantly across jurisdictions, so it’s important not to assume your home country position “travels”.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Transport and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Privilege rules vary significantly across jurisdictions, so it’s important not to assume your home country position “travels”.

At our MIW conference last month, Carla Watling, Jill Bigler and Rebecca McAlees unpacked the key differences, common misconceptions and practical steps employers can take to identify risks and protect legal advice when operating across borders. Their session offered clear, actionable guidance for organisations navigating increasingly complex global frameworks.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.