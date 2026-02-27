The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 03 – Preparing For Increased Contingent Workforce Red Tape

The red tape and costs associated with a contingent workforce will be increasing throughout 2026 and beyond. We discussed the complex new requirements under the Employment Rights Act.

The Act also introduces significant reforms to the regulation of umbrella companies and new responsibilities for payroll tax compliance bite in April 2026. We also looked at the government's plans to make right to work checks compulsory for wider working arrangements with the associated civil and criminal sanctions for non compliance applicable.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at the event, you can explore the rest of the series below or via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.