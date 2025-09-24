In Conversation… With Professor Alan Felstead (Podcast)

In this episode of the Future of Work Hub's In Conversation podcast, Lucy Lewis is joined by Professor Alan Felstead, Emeritus Professor at Cardiff University and a leading expert on work, skills and employment. Alan shares insights from the landmark Skills and Employment Survey 2024, exploring how the world of work in the UK is evolving, what workers value, and the challenges and opportunities facing employers and policymakers.

Key takeaways

1. Make fair work your business advantage: When employers treat workers as valued assets, fostering respect, autonomy and development, it strengthens wellbeing, drives business improvement, and sets the foundation for lasting organisational success. Regularly survey staff to track how job quality is changing over time and identify areas for improvement.



2. Foster meaningful work by investing in line manager capabilities: Research shows that the majority of workers find their jobs meaningful, with managerial support, skill utilisation and participation at work playing a greater role than pay in driving a sense of purpose. Organisations should train managers to provide timely guidance, deliver constructive feedback, and show empathy - particularly when supporting younger employees and new joiners.



3. Prioritise genuine employee participation: Employee control over job tasks has sharply declined, negatively impacting wellbeing and productivity. Employers should regularly measure and monitor employee task discretion across their organisation and hold managers accountable for progress.



4. Promote equality in flexible working: Offering a range of solutions, such as flexi-time, compressed hours, and part-time roles, helps to ensure all employees, including those whose jobs cannot be done remotely or who lack dedicated home workspaces, can access the benefits of flexible working.

For more discussion of the themes explored in this podcast, see the Hub's latest report "Strategic workforce priorities - What matters most?".

