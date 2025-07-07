ARTICLE
7 July 2025

The Fair Work Agency: Plans For State Enforcement Of Employment Rights (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
An important part of the Employment Rights Bill is the Fair Work Agency, a new single state enforcement agency for various employment rights that is due to start operating in April next year.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lucy Lewis and Colin Leckey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

An important part of the Employment Rights Bill is the Fair Work Agency, a new single state enforcement agency for various employment rights that is due to start operating in April next year. In this episode Lucy Lewis and Colin Leckey explain what this means for employers, what powers it will have, and why this will be particularly significant for holiday pay.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lucy Lewis
Lucy Lewis
Photo of Colin Leckey
Colin Leckey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More