The Fair Work Agency: Plans For State Enforcement Of Employment Rights (Podcast)

An important part of the Employment Rights Bill is the Fair Work Agency, a new single state enforcement agency for various employment rights that is due to start operating in April next year. In this episode Lucy Lewis and Colin Leckey explain what this means for employers, what powers it will have, and why this will be particularly significant for holiday pay.
