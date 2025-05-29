ARTICLE
29 May 2025

Gen Z And Millennial Survey 2025

Deloitte's 2025 survey reveals that Gen Z and millennials are searching for meaningful work, financial security and wellbeing, as well as personal development.
Deloitte's 2025 survey reveals that Gen Z and millennials are searching for meaningful work, financial security and wellbeing, as well as personal development. Many feel their managers are not meeting their needs and some believe that companies are not doing enough to address workplace stress. Most are also feeling the pressures of the cost of living. The report's findings demonstrate the need for organisations, senior leaders and managers to create environments where workers can not only attain the trifecta of meaningful work, financial security and well-being, but also achieve the professional growth they are looking for. By supporting these pillars consistently, organisations can uphold the social contract and create a cycle of satisfaction, engagement and success.

Read the full report here.

