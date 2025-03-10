Employment & Pensions Blog: Ramadan 2025: Supporting Workers In The Workplace

The holy month of Ramadan started on 28 February 2025 and will conclude on the evening of 30 March 2025. For millions of practicing Muslims across the UK, Ramadan is a significant period of spiritual reflection, fasting, prayer and community.

Raising awareness

The UK workforce is made up of people from different cultural and religious backgrounds. Some people might not be aware of what Ramadan is or that it is currently taking place, and they might not be conscious of the fact that some of their colleagues are fasting. Businesses are therefore encouraged to raise awareness across the workforce, and the need to be mindful of colleagues who are fasting. This could be through a workplace policy, or it could be something simple like an internal email from HR.

Be flexible

Fasting will have an impact on workers, and any number of flexible working arrangements mighthelp workers manage their fasting and prayer obligations more effectively.

Some may find it helpful to adjust their working hours to align with their energy levels. For example, starting and finishing work earlier than normal in anticipation of energy levels dipping towards the end of the day.

Some might want to work from home to conserve energy and pray - particularly as Muslims usually pray more often during Ramadan.

Some might wish to work through a portion of their lunch break so they can leave earlier. Others might want more regular rest breaks throughout the day to help them manage their fatigue. For those that work night shifts, they might want to time their rest breaks with sunset so they can break their fast.

Some might wish to schedule key meetings at times that work best for their concentration levels. Early morning meetings may be preferable, as energy levels are generally higher at this point in the day.

Some might not be able to attend business or team lunches because they are fasting. Employers should be mindful of this and consider either rescheduling them for after Ramadan has ended on 30 March 2025, or rescheduling them for the evening after sunset.

Much will depend on the impact (if any) that fasting has on the individual. Line managers should be encouraged to speak to workers who are observing Ramadan to understand their preferences during the month and try and accommodate any requests where it is feasible for the business to do so.

Be careful if you're monitoring performance

Most continue to work as usual during Ramadan, but those who fast can see a drop in their energy and concentration levels later in the day, and even more so as the month progresses. Line managers should be aware of the impact that fasting can have on performance and make allowances where they can.

Religion is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. Businesses should be mindful of the possible discrimination risks if they place workers on performance improvement plans or terminate their employment because of a drop in the standard of work during Ramadan.

Annual leave requests

Eid al-Fitr is a significant religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan, and many Muslims will want to take time off to celebrate with their families. However, the exact start date of Eid depends on the sighting of the new moon, which means workers may not be able to specify the exact date of their leave request in advance. Employers should aim to be flexible and understanding when accommodating annual leave requests during this time. Allowing workers to book provisional leave and adjust it closer to the date will help ensure that they can celebrate Eid while balancing work commitments.

Comment

Creating an inclusive workplace during Ramadan does not require major changes, and small adjustments can make a significant difference to workers who are observing the month. Ramadan is an important event in their spiritual calendar and showing them that you understand that will go a long way to fostering an inclusive workplace environment.

Employers should not assume that all Muslims will observe Ramadan in the same way, and many won't need any supportive arrangements to be put in place. As it the case with so many things, communication is key. Communication between HR teams and line managers to help them manage situations as they arise, and open communication between fasting workers and their line managers so they can discuss what support is required and what arrangements can be put in place.

