The new bill proposes a major change to statutory sick pay (SSP), making it available from the first day of illness rather than the fourth. Additionally, the current lower earnings limit, which prevents workers earning less than £123 per week from claiming SSP, will be removed.

The recently announced Employment Rights Bill is set to bring substantial changes to the rights of workers in the UK, particularly in terms of sick pay and family leave. This overhaul is being described as the "biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation" by the government, and it has the potential to transform the workplace in significant ways.

Jasmin states that: "This adjustment ensures that employees do not face financial difficulties from the outset of their illness, allowing them to focus on recovery instead of stressing over lost income."

Providing further explanation of Labour's plans, the Daily Mirror, On Rec and Workplace Wellbeing Professional has published an article written by Spencer West Employment & Immigration Law Partner, Jasmin Dhillon.

