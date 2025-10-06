ARTICLE
6 October 2025

'Good Jobs' Podcast: Unpacking The Way Forward (Podcast)

In this episode, Belfast employment partners Ciara Fulton and Paul Gillen introduce the Department for the Economy's "Way Forward" response to the recent ‘Good Jobs' Employment Rights Bill consultation...
Ciara Fulton and Paul Gillen
In this episode, Belfast employment partners Ciara Fulton and Paul Gillen introduce the Department for the Economy's "Way Forward" response to the recent 'Good Jobs' Employment Rights Bill consultation, marking a potentially major step forward for employment law in Northern Ireland. They set the scene for what these wide-ranging reforms could mean for the world of work in NI, and how organisations can start to think about the changes on the horizon.

This episode launches a five-part mini-series, with each instalment set to explore the proposed Bill's core themes in more detail: terms of employment, pay and benefits, voice and representation, and work-life balance. Ciara and Paul provide a high-level perspective on the Bill's ambitions and the direction of travel for employment rights in Northern Ireland. Tune in for a concise introduction to the 'Good Jobs' consultation response and join us for the rest of the series as we unpack each theme.

