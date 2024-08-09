self

In this Employment Law podcast, our experts discuss the new employment law proposals introduced by the UK Labour government. What are the potential implications of these changes for business owners and HR professionals? How might this impact workplace policies, employee rights and recruitment?

Hosted by Employment Partner Abigail Maino, with Employment Partners Stephen ten Hove and Greg Burgess joining the discussion to share their valuable insights.

