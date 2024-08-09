ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Labour Government's New Employment Law Reforms (Podcast)

DS
DMH Stallard

Contributor

DMH Stallard logo

In this Employment Law podcast, experts discuss the UK Labour government's new employment law proposals and their potential implications for business owners and HR professionals. Topics include impacts on workplace policies, employee rights, and recruitment. Hosted by Employment Partner Abigail Maino, with insights from Employment Partners Stephen ten Hove and Greg Burgess.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Stephen Ten Hove
Photo of Greg Burgess
Authors
In this Employment Law podcast, our experts discuss the new employment law proposals introduced by the UK Labour government. What are the potential implications of these changes for business owners and HR professionals? How might this impact workplace policies, employee rights and recruitment?

Hosted by Employment Partner Abigail Maino, with Employment Partners Stephen ten Hove and Greg Burgess joining the discussion to share their valuable insights.

