ARTICLE
7 January 2025

Scheme Data: Joint Regulatory Statement Released On Addressing Discrepancies And PASA Data Scoring Guidance

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets.

Explore Firm Details
The PPF, ONS, and Pensions Regulator address discrepancies in DB scheme funding data, aiming for improved alignment via updated methodologies and enhanced consistency for stakeholders.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lesley Browning and Shane O'Reilly

The Pension Protection Fund, Office for National Statistics, and the Pensions Regulator have collaboratively published a statement addressing discrepancies in DB pension scheme funding data.

The initiative was prompted by a recommendation from the DWP's Work and Pensions Committee and aims to clarify the different approaches to data collection and processing from each organisation.

The statement highlights recent methodological changes implemented by the PPF and the Regulator in calculating scheme funding data. The hope is that coordinated efforts will yield greater alignment in future data sets, enhancing the consistency and reliability of DB pension scheme funding information for industry stakeholders and policymakers.

Separately, the Pensions Administration Standards Association has published guidance on data scoring and the PPF's Purple Book for 2024 collating DB scheme data was published in December 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More