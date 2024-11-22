Pensions (Special Rules For End Of Life) Bill Introduced Into Parliament

The Pensions (Special Rules for End of Life) Bill, introduced on October 21, 2024, proposes extending the terminal illness definition for PPF and FAS compensation claims to less than 12 months to live, aligning with registered pension scheme rules.

On October 21, 2024, the Pensions (Special Rules for End of Life) Bill received its first reading in the House of Commons.

The text is not yet available, but it is expected that it will amend the definition of terminal illness in relation to compensation payments made under the PPF and the FAS to allow compensation claims for members with less than 12 rather than 6 months to live. This would bring the PPF and FAS into line with the rules governing registered pension schemes.

The second reading is scheduled for January 17, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.