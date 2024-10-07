In this month's All in a Day's Work, Alice Finniear and Alex Harper are discussing the new Tipping Act and associated Code of Practice. We're breaking down what the new law means for the leisure and hospitality sector, what they have to do in order to comply with the new law and what we consider to be best practice for employers. The Act came into force on 1 October 2024 and takes effect immediately, so, if you're not already, this is something that employers who handle tips need to get to grips with as soon as possible, or otherwise, face the legal consequences of failing to do so!

self

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: New Tipping Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.