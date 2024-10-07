ARTICLE
7 October 2024

All In A Day's Work: New Tipping Act (Podcast)

HC
Herrington Carmichael

Contributor

Herrington Carmichael logo
Herrington Carmichael is a full-service law firm offering legal advice to UK and international businesses. We work with corporate entities of all sizes from large PLCs through to start-up businesses.
Explore Firm Details
The article discusses the new Tipping Act, effective October 1, 2024, and its implications for the leisure and hospitality sector. It outlines compliance requirements, best practices for employers, and the legal risks of non-compliance.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Alice Finniear
Authors

In this month's All in a Day's Work, Alice Finniear and Alex Harper are discussing the new Tipping Act and associated Code of Practice. We're breaking down what the new law means for the leisure and hospitality sector, what they have to do in order to comply with the new law and what we consider to be best practice for employers. The Act came into force on 1 October 2024 and takes effect immediately, so, if you're not already, this is something that employers who handle tips need to get to grips with as soon as possible, or otherwise, face the legal consequences of failing to do so!

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: New Tipping Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alice Finniear
Alice Finniear
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More