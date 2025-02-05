WEF 2025, Davos - Round Up!

Having first attended Davos during WEF week in 2024, I knew what to expect. But this year I was going solo, and I didn't have the formidable Kelly Vero and Georgina Wellman by my side to steer me to all the hotspots and best networking events, and generally hold my hand through it all. I was nervous, to say the least. Had it really been as great as I had remembered?

Yes. It had. Having been twice now, I can safely say that heading to Davos during the WEF week is invaluable. Not only is it an opportunity to gain a broad overview of global developments and listen to countless talks and discussions from world leaders, but I also got to reconnect with friends made last year (special mention to Dr. Cornelia energy-on) + make so many new ones! The atmosphere is electric, and people are connecting, networking and sharing insights not only at dedicated networking events but on the plane, bus (👀 Justin Sher; Felicia Isola) and even whilst queuing to get into events (👀 Lisa-Ann Preuss; Lily Jinqiu Cheung; Naledi Ncube). The networking events themselves are great. From super insightful panels to snowy forest walks. I particularly enjoyed events hosted by The Female Quotient, CNBC, unDavos Summit, Davos Innovation Week - Quantumfai and Tree.ly.

This year AI, again, was a hot topic. Whilst expected, the huge and uncertain impact of AI on business can't be ignored. It was insightful to hear the challenges and enhancements that thought leaders and business owners predict it will have on business. Whilst it can be utilised to generate output and save time and resources, important questions are raised about ownership of the output and whether it infringes the IP of third parties (particularly in the design space) and it is super important that due diligence checks are carried out to prevent this. This fast-evolving space is certainly fascinating, and it led to some great conversations in Davos. Watch this space. 🚀

In the meantime, here are a few highlights from my trip... ❄️

