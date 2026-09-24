What Is A Postnuptial Agreement?

The purpose of a postnuptial agreement is to give both parties greater clarity about their financial position during the marriage and what should happen to their assets if they later separate.

The agreement can identify assets that the parties intend to keep separate and set out how other assets should be divided in the event of a divorce. This can make each person's expectations clearer before any relationship breakdown occurs.

A postnuptial agreement can potentially deal with:

The family home and other property



Savings, investments and bank accounts



Pensions



Business assets and business interests



Inherited wealth



Trust interests



Assets brought into the marriage by either party



Future inheritances or gifts



Debts and liabilities



Financial provision for either spouse or civil partner



Particular assets the parties want to treat as separate from their wider matrimonial property

For example, one spouse may have received a large inheritance that they want to preserve for future generations. Alternatively, one party may own a business that has grown substantially since the marriage. A postnuptial agreement allows the couple to record how they intend those assets to be treated if they divorce.

This does not mean that the agreement simply removes those assets from the family court's consideration. The court retains responsibility for achieving a fair outcome. However, a properly prepared nuptial agreement can be an important part of the financial picture.

If you are considering an agreement after marriage, our postnuptial agreement solicitors can advise you on how the terms should reflect your financial circumstances and long-term priorities.

When Can You Make a Postnuptial Agreement?

A postnuptial agreement can be made at any point after a marriage or civil partnership has begun.

There does not need to be a particular event that triggers the agreement. Some married couples decide relatively early in their marriage that they would like greater certainty over their financial arrangements. Others consider a postnuptial agreement when their circumstances change substantially.

Common examples include:

One spouse receiving a significant inheritance or gift



A family business increasing substantially in value



One person acquiring new business interests



The birth of children



Changes to a couple's property portfolio



One spouse giving up or reducing work to care for children



Significant changes in the parties' income or financial positions



Changes to trust or estate planning arrangements



One or both spouses receiving substantial family wealth

A postnuptial agreement can also be used where a couple already has a prenuptial agreement but wants to update or reaffirm its terms. This may be appropriate where circumstances have changed significantly since the original agreement was signed.

We explore the situations in which couples may want to put an agreement in place in more detail in our guide to why you should consider a postnuptial agreement.

Are Postnuptial Agreements Legally Binding in England and Wales?

Postnuptial agreements are recognised by the courts in England and Wales, but they are not automatically legally binding.

If a marriage ends, the family court retains discretion to decide how the couple's financial arrangements should be resolved. When doing so, it must consider the circumstances of the case and the statutory factors that govern financial provision on divorce.

However, the existence of a nuptial agreement can be highly significant.

The leading case is the Supreme Court decision in Radmacher v Granatino. The court held that appropriate weight should be given to a nuptial agreement that was entered into freely by both parties with a proper understanding of its implications, unless it would be unfair to hold the parties to the agreement in the circumstances.

Although Radmacher concerned a prenuptial agreement, the Supreme Court considered nuptial agreements more broadly, including agreements made after marriage.

This means that the answer to whether postnuptial agreements are legally binding is more nuanced than a simple yes or no. They do not remove the court's powers, but a well-prepared agreement that satisfies the relevant safeguards can carry substantial weight in future divorce proceedings.

What makes a postnuptial agreement more likely to be upheld?

The circumstances in which the agreement was prepared are particularly important.

Factors likely to strengthen the position of a postnuptial agreement include:

Both parties entered into the agreement freely: There should be no undue pressure, coercion or improper influence.



Both parties received independent legal advice: Each person should understand what the agreement means for them before signing it.



There was full financial disclosure: Each party should have sufficient financial information to understand the other's assets, liabilities, income and resources.



Both parties understood the implications: They should have a full appreciation of the consequences of entering into such an agreement.



The agreement is fair: Terms that leave one party unable to meet their reasonable needs are less likely to carry decisive weight.



The needs of any children have been properly considered: An agreement should not prejudice the reasonable needs of children or leave either parent without sufficient resources to meet them.



The agreement remains relevant: Significant changes in circumstances may affect how much weight the court considers appropriate to give it.

JMW also advises on disputes where one person seeks to challenge a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, including questions about disclosure, fairness and whether the agreement was freely entered into.