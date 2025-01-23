One Lawyer Two Clients; One Solution

Introduction

A healthy relationship is built on trust, respect, honesty and communication. On the breakdown of a relationship, it is common for some or all these elements to disappear with the love they nurtured. Family litigation is more often because of the breakdown of these elements than legal complexity. If these cornerstones remained intact or could be restored, then the help needed to reach a fair and equitable agreement could be achieved with one lawyer. The key is that you have a shared objective for fairness (in the legal sense) and a shared commitment to trust respect and honesty. The advantage of this approach is that you do not add the burden of conflict in your financial affairs to everything else on your plate. If there are children of the relationship this is even more essential as those cornerstones in your ongoing communication are essential for co-parenting.

What Is Resolution Together?

Resolution Together is a model of working that allows one lawyer (who has been trained in the model) to advise couples jointly. This is a process very different to mediation as advice is given whereas in mediation the mediator can only give information. The lawyer can go on record with court to formalise any agreement reached.

Resolution Together is a model that has been developed and practitioners are trained in its use.

How Does Resolution Together Work?

Initial Consultation: The lawyer will meet with you both separately to discuss the process and its suitability for you. If after that meeting you both agree you would like to proceed and the lawyer is satisfied that the case is suitable then a joint meeting is arranged. Suitability is dependent on there being a willingness to work openly and honestly with a mutual respect in a safe environment. It is essential to the process that both parties feel safe and there will therefore need to be discussions at the initial meeting about the dynamics in your relationship and whether there has ever been a threat of abuse. Joint Advice: If everyone is happy to go ahead after the initial assessment then a joint meeting will be arranged and in that meeting an agreement will be signed committing to a Resolution Together model. An agenda will then be constructed having regard to the issues in your case which will include a timetable for full disclosure, any experts required etc. Decision-Making Framework: You will be encouraged to consider options for settlement collaboratively and given detailed advice on the law that is not positional to help you find a fair solution. The agreement does not preclude you obtaining independent advice at any time. Documentation and Finalisation: The agreement reached can be drafted and submitted to the court and we can also go on record in divorce or dissolution proceedings to assist with that process.

Who Is It For?

Suitable Couples:

Those committed to amicable separation.

Couples with a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation.

When It's Not Suitable:

Cases involving significant power imbalances or abuse.

Cases where one or both parties are not willing to give full and frank disclosure

Nuptial agreements

Benefits of Resolution Together

Costs transparency

Minimise stress and emotional strain through collaboration.

Quicker resolution compared to traditional adversarial divorce.

Focus on achieving outcomes in the best interests of children.

Comparison: Resolution Together vs Traditional Divorce

Feature Resolution Together Traditional Divorce Number of Lawyers One (joint for both) Separate lawyers for each party Conflict Level Low Can be high Cost Shared and transparent Potentially Higher due to individual representation and positional advice Process Focus Collaborative, solution-focused Adversarial, position-focused

FAQs About Resolution Together

Can we both trust one lawyer?

Yes, the lawyer acts neutrally and is bound by Resolution's guidelines. Trust is essential for the process to work. What if we don't agree on everything?

The lawyer is there to advise on the law. If a compromise cannot be found on an issue then it is open to both parties to obtain independent more positional advice and then come back to the process. There are other options open to resolve a contested issue such as involvement of other experts or early neutral evaluation without frustrating the agreement. Is this legally binding?

Agreements are formalised and can be submitted to court for binding orders.

Next Steps: How to Get Started

Contact a Resolution Together trained lawyer to arrange an initial consultation.

Gather relevant financial and parenting information ahead of your consultation.

: Gather relevant financial and parenting information ahead of your consultation. Commitment: Approach the process with a shared commitment to fairness and cooperation.

Conclusion

Family law is deliberately not a one size fits all – there are huge discretions embedded in the law and for this reason 2 lawyers rarely give the same advice on outcome to their clients because it comes from a positional place. For the right couples, resolution together offers a really balanced and constructive way forward. You are both getting the same advice so potential for conflict is much reduced.

