ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Divorce FAQs

MP
Miles & Partners

Contributor

Miles & Partners logo

Miles and Partners, established in 1996, is a specialist law firm based in London, close to Liverpool Street Station and the City. Founded by five young lawyers committed to delivering top-tier legal services, the firm has since built a strong reputation for being approachable, accessible, and dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for clients locally, regionally, and internationally. All of their solicitors are accredited experts in their fields and often represent clients in court, including higher courts like the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. Recognized as leaders in their practice areas, Miles and Partners is ranked in the Legal 500, Chambers UK Guides, and The Times Best 200 Law Firms. The firm is deeply committed to equality and upholding the rights of individuals, ensuring that every client receives the same high level of service, regardless of their background.

Explore Firm Details
The No-fault Divorce procedure, introduced in the UK on 6th April 2022, simplifies divorce and civil partnership dissolution by removing the need to prove fault or separate beforehand. Now, the only ground for divorce is that the relationship has "broken down irretrievably." Spouses can no longer contest the divorce unless on legal grounds like jurisdiction or marriage validity.
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Linda Pope

The "new year, new me" mindset can lead to monumental decisions to include ending a marriage or civil partnership by divorce. Alternatively, for those who are already separated the New Year is usually the time to start proceedings and embarking on a new chapter in their lives.

The No-fault procedure became law on 6th April 2022. However, some people are still under the impression that you need to prove fault or be formally separated for a period of time to obtain a divorce or civil partnership dissolution. The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 reformed the requirements by:

  • removing the need to make allegations or prove the other party was at fault thereby reducing conflict and hostility;
  • couples can now choose to end their marriage or civil partnership jointly.

Trainee solicitor Sashina Thapa answers some frequently asked questions about divorce and dissolution.

Do I need grounds / reasons to apply for a divorce or dissolution?

Since the introduction of No-fault divorce procedure, you no longer need to cite one of five grounds to obtain a divorce. There is now only one ground for a divorce or dissolution which is to confirm the 'marriage or civil partnership has broken down irretrievably'. You also do not have to provide evidence that the marriage or civil partnership has completely broken down. All the court requires is for you to tick the box as 'Yes' in the application.

Can my spouse contest the divorce application?

Since the introduction of No-fault divorce procedure, your spouse can no longer contest an application for divorce or dissolution. The only caveat, is if your spouse is contesting on legal circumstances and for example:

  • Jurisdiction – your spouse does not consider that the courts in England and Wales have authority to deal with your divorce or dissolution.
  • Validity of marriage or civil partnership – If the marriage or civil partnership did not comply with the laws of the country in which you married. For example, you did not sign the marriage certificate or you were below the age of consent at the time of the ceremony.
  • The marriage or civil partnership has already been legally ended. For example, if you already divorced in another jurisdiction.

Can I apply for a divorce or dissolution if I married in a different country?

It is not unusual for couples to have an international aspect of their relationship. In most cases, you do not have to divorce in the country where you married to start divorce or dissolution proceedings in England and Wales.

The requirements that must be met are:

  • Valid marriage certificate which is translated in English (if needed) and certified.
  • The marriage/civil partnership must be recognised as valid under UK Law and whether you and your spouse have complied with the legal requirements of that country. For example, the age of consent.

Can I apply for a divorce or dissolution if my spouse lives in a foreign country?

Yes, if your spouse lives in a foreign country England and Wales can still deal with the divorce proceedings. Article 3 Brussels II states the English Court has jurisdiction to deal with a divorce on the basis that one of the following applies:

  • Both you and your spouse are habitually resident in England and Wales;
  • Both you and your spouse were last habitually resident in England and Wales, and one of you still resides here;
  • Your spouse is habitually resident in England and Wales;
  • You are habitually resident in England and Wales and have resided here for a year;
  • You are habitually resident in England and Wales and have resided here for 6 months and you are also domiciled in England and Wales;
  • Both you and your spouse are domiciled in England and Wales.

How long will it take for my divorce/civil partnership to be finalised?

It normally takes at least 7 months to get a divorce. This is the same for joint and sole applications.

Will I have to attend Court in person?

Unless the proceedings are contested on one of the grounds mentioned, you will not have to attend court. This is because court service has updated their systems so the proceedings are conducted entirely online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Linda Pope
Linda Pope
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More