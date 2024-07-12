Since May 2018, members of the public have been able to apply for divorce online. With the introduction of no-fault divorce on 6 April 2022, the process has become even simpler: you no longer need a reason to get a divorce, just a statement that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. While this change in law has made it easier for couples to leave their marriages, it has also led some to apply for divorce without fully considering all the implications.

Before deciding to get a divorce, it is imperative that you and your ex-partner think about how you are going to divide any shared finances, what may happen to any properties you both own, and what the provisions for the children will be. Even if you and your ex-partner do not have any joint assets, it is always recommended that you seek advice from a solicitor to ensure that anything you acquire post-divorce is protected.

Bristol University Family Law team recently published the Fair Shares Report, which examines how divorcing couples in England and Wales reach financial agreements. The report found that out of 100,000 divorcing couples, only 40% had a legally binding financial agreement. This finding is concerning, as without an agreement in place, divorcing couples can make future claims against each other.

The report also highlighted that many people are dissuaded from seeking legal advice due to the perceived costs involved. This often results in people not achieving a fair outcome, particularly those who are financially vulnerable.

