SQE Preparation & Advice (Video)

Welcome and introductions

Claire Rankovic, Resourcing Manager, Higgs LLP

Welcome to everyone joining us for this session on the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). My name is Claire Rankovic, and I am the Resourcing Manager at Higgs. I have been with the firm for four years, and my main role is recruitment for qualified solicitor roles. I also like to stay involved with early careers, which my colleague Hardeep now leads. Hardeep and the rest of the panel will introduce themselves before we begin the main discussion.

Hardeep, Resource and Inclusion Advisor, Higgs LLP

Thank you for joining us this afternoon to learn more about the SQE. I am the Resource and Inclusion Advisor at Higgs and will be sharing my perspective on early careers, recruitment, and inclusion.

Latoya, Trainee Solicitor, Higgs LLP

Good afternoon. I am currently a trainee solicitor at Higgs, following the graduate solicitor apprenticeship route. I have completed both SQE1 and SQE2 and am currently awaiting my SQE2 results. I have been with Higgs since March 2021 and started my apprenticeship in March 2022. I look forward to sharing my insights and experiences with you.

Liz, Learning and Development Manager, Higgs LLP

Hello everyone. I have been at Higgs for 11 years and am responsible for learning and development across the firm, supporting everyone regardless of role or career stage, from early careers through to partner.

Reccy, Partnerships Manager, The Tyro Lawyer

I am the Partnerships Manager at The Tyro Lawyer, supporting Abby and the team in providing opportunities for aspiring solicitors to gain mentorship, work experience, and support from partner organisations such as Higgs. Thank you to Higgs for organising this SQE webinar.

About Higgs

For those unfamiliar with Higgs, we are a single-office law firm based in Brierley Hill in the Black Country. This year marks our 150th anniversary, and we are proud of our long history serving the local community. Over the years, we have adapted and grown, always seeking to improve for both our clients and our people.

Like other law firms, we have had to adapt to the introduction of the SQE. It is an evolving situation, and we are learning alongside those who are navigating it. We value the experiences of colleagues like Rei and Latoya, who can share first-hand what it is like to go through the process.

We continue to offer traditional training contracts with four seats, and we are integrating the SQE into our training programme. As we progress, we will support those who have completed the SQE in various ways, tailored to individual needs. As a full-service law firm, we cover all areas of law except crime and immigration, giving early careers candidates the chance to find their niche and specialism.

Early Careers and Inclusion at Higgs

My role is to ensure all applicants and students from diverse backgrounds feel supported and included as they explore early careers in law. The profession is evolving, especially with the move from the LPC to the SQE.

Success is not just about ticking traditional boxes. We value potential, attitude, and growth through real-world experience. One main entry point is our vacation scheme, which offers hands-on experience and can lead to a training contract. Applications for this summer's scheme are open until 10th May.

We see great value in internal development. For example, someone starting as a legal assistant or paralegal who demonstrates the right skills and attributes can progress internally, including via solicitor apprenticeships. Sometimes, starting in a support role is a smart way to get your foot in the door, especially if you are still exploring which area of law interests you.

Progression is not always vertical. Gaining broader experience and developing your skill set in different ways is equally valuable. This experience can help when preparing for the SQE or building qualifying work experience.

In recruitment, we look for genuine applications that show self-awareness, curiosity, and a clear interest in the firm. We value potential over polish, and social mobility is important to us. We want to open doors for talent from all backgrounds.

The SQE – structure and purpose

The Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is the new centralised assessment for qualifying as a solicitor in England and Wales. Unlike the previous LPC route, where each provider set its own exams, the SQE is a standardised assessment for everyone, ensuring consistency and high standards.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) designed the SQE to increase diversity in the profession by creating a more open, accessible, and flexible route to qualification. You can now qualify via an apprenticeship, and qualifying work experience is broader than the traditional two-year training contract.

The SQE is administered by Kaplan, who manage the exams and release results. To qualify as a solicitor, you must pass SQE1 and SQE2, complete two years of qualifying work experience, and meet the SRA's character and suitability requirements.

SQE1 – content and assessment

SQE1 tests what the SRA calls "functioning legal knowledge" across specific practice areas. These are divided into Functioning Legal Knowledge 1 (FLK1) and Functioning Legal Knowledge 2 (FLK2):

FLK1: Business law and practice, dispute resolution, contract, tort, legal systems, and constitutional law.

Business law and practice, dispute resolution, contract, tort, legal systems, and constitutional law. FLK2: Property, wills and administration of estates, solicitors' accounts, landlord and tenant, trusts, and criminal law and practice.

Some practice areas, such as employment, personal injury, clinical negligence, family, and commercial law, are not included in the SQE1, unlike the LPC where you could select electives.

SQE1 is assessed through 360 single best answer multiple-choice questions, taken over two five-hour exams across two days.

SQE1 – lived experience

The SQE1 exams are intense, requiring sustained concentration. At the test centre, you see your time ticking down on the screen, which you can choose to hide. I preferred to keep it visible to manage my time. You are advised to answer each question in about one minute and fifteen seconds.

On the day, you sit two and a half hours for the first 90 questions, then take a break for about an hour before returning for the next set. The process is demanding, but with preparation and time management, it is manageable.

Preparing for the SQE

Preparation for the SQE is key. Many candidates choose to take preparation courses, which can be full-time, part-time, or online. These courses cover the content and provide practice questions. It's important to find a study method that suits your learning style and commitments.

I found it helpful to set a study timetable and stick to it. Practice questions were invaluable, as they helped me get used to the format and timing. I also joined study groups to discuss tricky topics and share resources.

Qualifying Work Experience (QWE)

Qualifying work experience is another essential part of the SQE route. You need to complete two years' worth of QWE, which can be gained in up to four different organisations. This experience does not have to be consecutive or at a law firm; it can include time as a paralegal, legal assistant, or in a legal clinic.

At Higgs, we support a range of QWE opportunities, including placements, vacation schemes, and apprenticeships. We encourage candidates to keep a record of their experience and reflect on the skills they are developing.

SQE2 – Skills Assessment

SQE2 tests practical legal skills, such as client interviewing, advocacy, case and matter analysis, legal research, legal writing, and drafting. The assessment is designed to reflect real-life scenarios a solicitor might face.

SQE2 felt more practical and hands-on. The assessments are varied, and you need to demonstrate a range of skills. Preparation involved practising role-plays and completing mock assessments.

Q&A session

We will now open the floor to questions. Please use the chat function to submit your questions, and we will do our best to answer as many as possible.

Q: What advice would you give to someone with no legal contacts trying to get QWE?

Start early - get involved with university placements, pro bono clinics, or volunteer with organisations like Support Through Court. Platforms like Flex Legal can also help. Overseas work or admin roles can build experience and often turn into opportunities.

Apply for entry-level roles like admin or legal assistant. That's how I started. I worked in the Ministry of Justice for seven years before joining Higgs. Don't rush - take time to consider when you're ready.

Q: What are your top three tips for someone starting the SQE?

Know your why - have a strong sense of purpose.

Be creative - there are many routes, not just traditional ones.

Keep your joy - your personality matters as much as your academics.

Make sure it's what you really want—it's a big commitment.

Get the timing right—don't force it if circumstances aren't ideal.Believe in yourself—even if you fail, you can succeed with persistence.

Thank you to everyone for joining and for your thoughtful questions. We hope this session has given you a clearer understanding of the SQE and the various routes to qualification.

Closing remarks

Thank you to all the panellists for sharing your insights and experiences, and thank you to everyone who attended. We wish you the best of luck on your journey to qualification, and please do not hesitate to reach out if you have further questions or would like more information about opportunities at Higgs.