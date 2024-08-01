Is There A Future For DEI?

We asked 50 DEI leaders at publicly traded and private companies this question in recent months. Here's what they said.

Organizations are at a pivotal moment regarding the future of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI): Do they stay the course, pause or retreat?

Discover insights from 50 DEI, total rewards and other HR leaders from globally recognized companies as they navigate the complexities of DEI amidst evolving social, political, and regulatory landscapes. Their approach for 2024 centers around four themes:

Say what you mean. Be clear on the purpose of DEI.

Take the wheel. Establish DEI governance.

Make DEI real in pay, career and benefits.

Listen with intent — and communicate with transparency.

WTW anticipates that organizations will continue their focus on DEI. Here are five predictions that are set to redefine the landscape of DEI:

Reframing the DEI narrative to focus on culture, employee and business sustainability

Craft a genuine and data-supported DEI narrative that is seamlessly integrated across all facets of the employee lifecycle.

Enabling career equity

Design career frameworks, job leveling, pay equity and other levers will be used to drive career equity.

Providing personalized experiences and using digital solutions to improve efficiency and reduce bias

Enhance recruitment, performance management and training with AI and fairness frameworks.

Improving equity in health and wealth outcomes through pay and inclusive and flexible benefit programs

Meet employees where they are. Prioritize total rewards, financial resilience and employee listening.

Elevating data analytics to demonstrate impact, equity and transparency beyond compliance.

Leverage key DEI data to promote equity, inclusiveness, and fairness while balancing value, risks and local practices.

