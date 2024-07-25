HR Briefing - New Employer Duty To Prevent Sexual Harassment (Podcast)

The article by Matthew Ramsey and Amy Daubeney discusses the new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) draft guidance on this duty, and the consequences of non-compliance for employers.

Matthew Ramsey and Amy Daubeney cover:

the new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment;

equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) draft guidance on that duty; and

consequences of non-compliance for employers.

