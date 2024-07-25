ARTICLE
25 July 2024

HR Briefing - New Employer Duty To Prevent Sexual Harassment (Podcast)

Macfarlanes

Contributor

The article by Matthew Ramsey and Amy Daubeney discusses the new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) draft guidance on this duty, and the consequences of non-compliance for employers.
UK Employment and HR
Episode Description

Matthew Ramsey and Amy Daubeney cover:

  • the new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment;
  • equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) draft guidance on that duty; and
  • consequences of non-compliance for employers.

Matthew Ramsey
Amy Daubeney
