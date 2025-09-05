ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Joint Controller Relationships: When They Arise And Why Organisations Continue To Avoid Them - Article Published In Privacy And Data Protection Journal

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Privacy and Data Protection Journal has published an article by Duc Tran (Of Counsel) and Tom Cadman of our Digital TMT, Sourcing & Data team.
United Kingdom Privacy
Duc Tran
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Privacy and Data Protection Journal has published an article by Duc Tran (Of Counsel) and Tom Cadman of our Digital TMT, Sourcing & Data team. Please click here to access the full article.

The article looks at the market's continued reluctance to embrace joint controller relationships (preferring instead to frame data-related commercial arrangements as controller-processor or independent controller relationships) and what the latest UK and EU-level regulatory guidance and case law tell us about joint controller relationships, namely that they arise far more often than the market is willing to acknowledge.

Why do organisations resist labelling their arrangements as joint controller relationships? The article highlights four challenges:

  • Administrative and operational burden – the requirement to implement a joint controller agreement and allocate responsibility for compliance with DP obligations between joint controllers
  • Liability – organisations are averse to the idea of being jointly liable with the other controllers
  • Negotiation challenges – organisations often have a negative perception of joint controller relationships and prefer the familiarity of independent controller clauses
  • Decision making challenges – joint controllers must agree on key decisions (e.g., breach notification, handling data subject requests, sub-contracting arrangements) which can complicate workflow

Recognising and properly documenting joint controller relationships presents challenges. Nevertheless, the increasingly clear messaging from regulators and courts about the prevalence of joint controller relationships is making the market's reluctance to engage with Article 26 of the GDPR increasingly untenable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Duc Tran
Duc Tran
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More