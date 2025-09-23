The EU Data Act: What's It For And What Do I Have To Do?

The EU Data Act came into play on 12th September 2025. The Act applies to EU businesses within the EU and to importers into the EU.

What's the Act about and what should businesses be doing to comply with it?

The EU recognises that businesses and society hold huge volumes of valuable data, both personal and non-personal. The EU wants to make the data more accessible and usable to boost productivity, competitiveness and innovation growth, while doing so in a fair, reasonable and non‑discriminatory (FRAND) way.

What and how?

The Act aims to:

unlock IoT data for growth: the Act focuses on connected devices which create useful data. The EU wants users to benefit from the data, for example through data-improved aftercare services. The Act permits connected users to access directly device-generated data and share it with third parties;

the Act focuses on connected devices which create useful data. The EU wants users to benefit from the data, for example through data-improved aftercare services. The Act permits connected users to access directly device-generated data and share it with third parties; share data fairly: if a business is obliged to share data with another business, the sharer can't impede the transfer with heavy contractual restrictions. B2B contracts can't contain "unfair" data access and use restrictions: contract terms failing an "unfairness" test are disapplied. The sharer can charge for providing access, but only on a FRAND basis;

if a business is obliged to share data with another business, the sharer can't impede the transfer with heavy contractual restrictions. B2B contracts can't contain "unfair" data access and use restrictions: contract terms failing an "unfairness" test are disapplied. The sharer can charge for providing access, but only on a FRAND basis; reduce lock‑in: customers must be able to switch cloud providers seamlessly, with interoperability improved and switching/egress charges dropped;

customers must be able to switch cloud providers seamlessly, with interoperability improved and switching/egress charges dropped; build a single market for data: the Act prioritises interoperability (including for smart contracts and data spaces), advancing a coherent EU data ecosystem;

the Act prioritises interoperability (including for smart contracts and data spaces), advancing a coherent EU data ecosystem; enable emergency government access to data: public sector entities can, in exceptional circumstances, access data held by the private sector;

public sector entities can, in exceptional circumstances, access data held by the private sector; protect sensitive interests: the Act balances data access with protection of trade secrets and IP, and introduces safeguards against unlawful third‑country government access to non‑personal data stored in the EU. Where personal data is involved, the Act always allows the protections imposed by the GDPR to take precedence.

What should I do?

Work out if you're in scope and map your role: identify whether you are a data holder (manufacturer/service provider), user, data recipient, or data processing service provider (cloud/edge).

identify whether you are a data holder (manufacturer/service provider), user, data recipient, or data processing service provider (cloud/edge). If you're a data holder: audit your connected products, related services, data flows and contracts; for connected products sold after September 2026, ensure "access by design" so users can retrieve data. Provide pre‑contractual information on data types, volume, frequency and access; put simple processes in place to deliver data "without undue delay"; use the Act's protections of trade secrets and "crown jewel" information to prevent disclosure. Classify sensitive datasets, protect trade secrets by appropriate business cultures.

If you're a data holder or a data processing service provider: review your contracts for data-sharing FRAND compliance; remove contractual and technical obstacles to enable easy switching, and stop switching/egress charges by January 2027; it's GDPR all over again: get executive buy-in, update policies, training and records; guard against third‑country government access by implementing reasonable measures (encryption, audits, certifications) to prevent unlawful access.



When?

The Act applies from 12 September 2025.

Access by design obligations apply to products on the market after 12 September 2026.

Cloud switching/egress fees must be dropped by 12 January 2027.

Unfair-terms rules will apply to contracts from September 2027.

National competent authorities will enforce; penalties are set by each EU country.

We say...

The EU Data Act is another compliance obligation. But it's also a commercial opportunity: design for data access, increase protection of your sensitive assets, make switching real for your customers, and overhaul your contracts and processes to show regulators, business partners and customers that you're ahead of the game.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.